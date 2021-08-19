Ernst blames Biden administration for mishandling Afghan evacuation

“The Taliban’s rapid ascendancy across Afghanistan and takeover of Kabul should not cause us to break our promise to the Afghans who helped us operate over the past 20 years and are counting on us for assistance,” they wrote in the letter that was joined by 53 senators, including Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham. “American inaction would ensure they become refugees or prime targets for Taliban retribution.”

Now the challenge for the U.S. is to ensure that Americans, regardless of where they are in Afghanistan, can get to Kabul to be airlifted out of the country, Ernst said.

“If they can't get the Kabul, they can't get out,” she said after a tour of the Weber Stone Co. where limestone has been quarried since the 1850s for use for homes, bridge abutments and commercial structures. “You can't get to the airport, you can't get out.”

Without enough troops in Afghanistan to provide safe passage to Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, “this administration has basically said, ‘We trust the Taliban, the Taliban will let you come to Kabul,’ ” Ernst said. “We're not finding that's true with a number of the Afghan interpreters.”