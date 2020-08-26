Ernst calls Trump an ‘ally in the White House’ in RNC convention speech

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Calling the 2020 election “a choice between two very different paths,” Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, praised President Donald Trump’s support for Iowa farmers and warned about the consequences for them under a Biden-Harris administration.

In remarks to the Republican National Committee national convention Wednesday evening, Ernst called the choices “freedom, prosperity and economic growth” offered by four more years of Trump and “an America where farmers are punished, jobs are destroyed and taxes crush the middle class” if Democrats Vice President Joe Biden and California Sen. Kamala Harris are elected.

Just as Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds did Tuesday, Ernst praised Trump for his approval of a major disaster declaration in the aftermath of a hurricane-force derecho that hit Iowa Aug. 10. It made public assistance available to Iowa and local governments. It also made Linn County residents eligible for individual assistance, which is under review in other Iowa counties.

“We thought we had seen the worst,” the first-term senator said about flooding in 2008 when, as a member of the Iowa National Guard, Ernst was deployed to Cedar Rapids. “But, 12 years later, these same communities have faced an even more devastating disaster: the recent derecho storm.”