Ernst campaign charges Greenfield ‘caught red-handed’ violating fundraising rules

A core message of U.S. Senate Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield has been that Republican incumbent Sen. Joni Ernst can’t be trusted.

“Joni Ernst was caught knowingly accepting illegal contributions from corporations and had to pay the largest penalty ever for an Iowa politician,” according to a Greenfield campaign ad. Ernst’s “campaign was even caught red-handed taking illegal contributions from corporations.”

Now the Federal Election Commission has flagged Greenfield for the same violation — receiving excessive and prohibited contributions.

In a Sept. 15 letter to the campaign treasurer, the FEC said Greenfield’s fundraising report “discloses one or more contributions that appear to exceed the limits” of $2,800 per person to a campaign.

“In the words of Theresa Greenfield, Ms. Greenfield has been hypocritically ‘caught red-handed taking illegal contributions,’” said Ernst campaign spokeswoman Melissa Deatsch.

The violation is part of a pattern for Greenfield, Deatsch said.

“Coupled with her campaign getting caught with election fraud for submitting false signatures in exchange for ballot access, it’s clear Theresa Greenfield can’t be trusted,” she said.