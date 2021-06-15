Ernst doesn’t rule out potential GOP Senate majority again blocking Democratic Supreme Court nominee

In 2020, Majority Leader McConnell moved quickly on to confirm Republican President Donald Trump’s nomination of conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett after the death of liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg just 47 days before the election.

McConnell said this week that if Republicans regain the majority in 2022, he would employ his 2016 strategy and block any Biden nomination to the high court in 2024.

“I think it’s highly unlikely,” McConnell told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt. “In fact, no, I don’t think either party if it controlled, if it were different from the president, would confirm a Supreme Court nominee in the middle of an election. What was different in 2020 was we were of the same party as the president.”

Election-year Supreme Court nominations in which the president and U.S. Senate majority are opposite parties are rare. Before Obama’s 2016 nomination, the earliest was in 1956. In that case, a Democratic Senate approved the nomination of Republican President Dwight Eisenhower after the election.

Before that, the earliest such election-year nomination under split presidential and Senate control was in 1888.

“I don’t know of any vacancies that will be occurring, and if something does occur, then we will see. There’s already precedent out there,” Ernst said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.