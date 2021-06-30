Ernst, Grassley remind Biden of commitment to ethanol, biodiesel

CEDAR RAPIDS — Using his words, Iowa’s Republican U.S. senators are holding President Joe Biden accountable for his earlier commitments to support the biofuel industry and the family farmers who rely on it.
In light of recent reports about his consideration of the demands of Big Oil, Sens. Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley have written to Biden to remind him of his statements during his campaign supposedly supporting biofuel.
“Those waivers are a gigantic mistake,” Biden said on Iowa PBS in the summer 2019 when asked about the waivers granted by the Trump administration. “We should not be exempting, we should be insisting that these major companies in fact meet the criteria.”
The letter, joined by the Republican senators from South Dakota and Nebraska, and an earlier missive from Ernst to U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, were motivated, in part by, Ernst said, by “rumors about administrative action to reduce or eliminate renewable fuel blending targets for petroleum refiners.”
Along with a recent announcement by the Biden administration regarding its intention to rewrite the definition of Waters of the United States rules, that leads Ernst to question the Biden administration’s commitment to farmers.
Farm state Republicans were critical of the Environmental Protection Agency’s policy during the first three-and-a-half years of the Trump administration of granting waivers exempting small — and some not so small — refineries from meeting ethanol and biodiesel volume requirements in the Renewable Fuel Standard
Their criticism turned to praise when Trump acted in the months leading up to the 2020 election to deny so-called “gap year” waivers that Biden called a “gigantic mistake” and increase access to E15 corn-based ethanol.
So now the Republicans are reminding Biden of this October 2020 plan for rural America to “promote and advance renewable energy, ethanol and other biofuel.”
They also point to the Democratic National Committee platform that included the intent to “grow the nation’s biofuel manufacturing sector” by strengthening the RFS and supporting research, development and deployment of advanced biofuel.
According to news reports, Biden is considering bailouts for the refineries, “which would undermine the biofuel industry and the family farmers who rely on it,” Ernst, Grassley and the others wrote.
That would be inconsistent with Biden’s policy statements during the campaign as well as contrary to his commitment to move the economy toward a cleaner energy future “as biofuel like corn-based ethanol reduce greenhouse gas emissions dramatically relative to petroleum-based gasoline,” the Republican senators write.
“While we are aware of the power of the oil lobby, and its efforts to influence your administration, I urge you not to bend to their demands to undercut the RFS, by either reducing annual blending obligations or by any other means that destroys demand for clean renewable ethanol and biodiesel,” they wrote.
Top Chicago Cubs players of all time by Wins Above Replacement
No. 12: Frank Chance
No. 11: Mordecai Brown
No. 10: Rick Reuschel
No. 9: Fergie Jenkins
No. 8: Gabby Hartnett
No. 7: Stan Hack
No. 6: Sammy Sosa
No. 5: Billy Williams
No. 4: Ernie Banks
No. 3: Ryne Sandberg
No. 2: Ron Santo
No. 1: Cap Anson
Top Chicago Cubs players by WAR
WAR Position Players
1. Cap Anson 84.8
2. Ron Santo 72.1
3. Ryne Sandberg 68.1
4. Ernie Banks 67.7
5. Billy Williams 61.8
6. Sammy Sosa 58.8
7. Stan Hack 55.5
8. Gabby Hartnett 55.0
9. Frank Chance 45.9
10. Joe Tinker 45.3
11. Mark Grace 44.2
12. Billy Herman 42.1
13. Johnny Evers 39.5
14. Bill Nicholson 38.5
15. Anthony Rizzo 37.1
16. Phil Cavarretta 36.4
17. Ned Williamson 36.3
18. Jimmy Ryan 35.8
19. Bill Dahlen 34.0
20. Hack Wilson 31.3
21. George Gore 28.6
22. Kris Bryant 27.4
23. Andy Pafko 27.3
24. Woody English 26.7
25. Kiki Cuyler 26.3
26. Johnny Kling 25.7
27. Riggs Stephenson 24.4
28. King Kelly 24.3
29. Aramis Ramirez 24.1
30. Heinie Zimmerman 23.9
31. Charlie Hollocher 23.4
32. Bill Lange 23.1
33. Tom Burns 22.8
34. Derrek Lee 22.6
35. Frank Schulte 21.9
36. Javier Baez 21.1
37. Fred Pfeffer 20.9
38. Harry Steinfeldt 19.2
39. Jimmy Sheckard 19.1
40. Hank Sauer 18.9
41. Andre Dawson 18.8
42. Augie Galan 18.3
43. Jody Davis 17.2
T44. Glenn Beckert 16.3
T44. Abner Dalrymple 16.3
46. Solly Hofman 16.3
47. Rogers Hornsby 16.1
48. Billy Jurges 15.7
49. Vic Saier 15.2
50. Leon Durham 15.1
Offensive WAR
1. Cap Anson 82.2
2. Ron Santo 67.6
3. Billy Williams 64.5
4. Ernie Banks 62.4
5. Ryne Sandberg 60.5
6. Stan Hack 55.9
7. Sammy Sosa 50.9
8. Gabby Hartnett 47.6
9. Frank Chance 40.5
10. Phil Cavarretta 39.4
11. Jimmy Ryan 38.2
12. Bill Nicholson 37.6
13. Mark Grace 37.3
14. Billy Herman 36.6
15. Hack Wilson 33.7
16. Bill Dahlen 30.9
17. Aramis Ramirez 29.9
18. Anthony Rizzo 29.4
19. Ned Williamson 28.8
20. Kris Bryant 28.1
21. Joe Tinker 27.6
22. Johnny Evers 27.5
23. Andy Pafko 27.1
24. Heinie Zimmerman 26.9
T25. Kiki Cuyler 25.8
T25. King Kelly 25.8
27. George Gore 25.7
28. Riggs Stephenson 25.1
29. Frank Schulte 21.9
30. Bill Lange 21.8
31. Woody English 21.7
32. Johnny Kling 21.3
T33. Tom Burns 20.8
T33. Derrek Lee 20.8
35. Charlie Hollocher 19.9
36. Hank Sauer 19.5
37. Rick Monday 19.3
38. Leon Durham 19.1
39. Andre Dawson 18.5
40. Shawon Dunston 17.9
41. Glenn Beckert 17.3
42. Abner Dalrymple 16.7
T43. Augie Galan 16.6
T43. Vic Saier 16.6
45. Fred Pfeffer 16.0
46. Jimmy Sheckard 15.7
47. Harry Steinfeldt 15.6
48. Rogers Hornsby 15.0
49. Javier Baez 14.7
50. Bill Madlock 14.6
Defensive WAR
1. Joe Tinker 29.7
2. Billy Jurges 15.2
3. Ryne Sandberg 13.6
4. Gabby Hartnett 13.3
5. Ned Williamson 13.1
6. Johnny Evers 12.8
7. Johnny Kling 11.7
8. Randy Hundley 11.1
9. Woody English 10.8
10. Billy Herman 10.5
11. Jody Davis 10.4
12. Javier Baez 9.8
T13. Don Kessinger 9.5
T13. Ron Santo 9.5
15. Charlie Hollocher 9.1
16. Addison Russell 8.6
17. Sparky Adams 8.3
18. Jimmy Archer 8.1
19. Tom Burns 8.0
T20. Bill Dahlen 7.8
T20. Fred Pfeffer 7.8
T22. Silver Flint 6.9
T22. Harry Steinfeldt 6.9
24. Rey Sanchez 6.7
25. Darwin Barney 6.5
26. Jimmy Cooney 5.9
27. Rick Wilkins 5.7
T28. Ernie Banks 5.1
T28. Dick Bertell 5.1
30. Willson Contreras 4.9
T31. Ivan de Jesus 4.8
T31. Joe Girardi 4.8
T33. Cap Anson 4.6
T33. Bob O'Farrell 4.6
35. Neifi Perez 4.2
36. Clyde Beck 3.8
T37. Welington Castillo 3.6
T37. Jimmy Cooney 3.6
39. Joe Quest 3.5
40. Malachi Kittridge 3.4
41. Bill Killefer 3.3
T42. Brian McRae 3.2
T42. Steve Swisher 3.2
44. Scott Servais 3.1
T45. Charlie Deal 3.0
T45. Jose Hernandez 3.0
T47. Steve Lake 3.0
T47. Barry McCormick 3.0
T47. Pat Moran 3.0
T50. Frank Chance 2.9
T50. Jason Heyward 2.9
T50. Zeb Terry 2.9
WAR for Pitchers
1. Fergie Jenkins 52.9
2. Rick Reuschel 48.3
3. Mordecai Brown 47.9
4. Clark Griffith 45.3
5. Bill Hutchison 41.6
6. Pete Alexander 41.0
7. Hippo Vaughn 40.0
8. Charlie Root 37.9
9. Carlos Zambrano 37.7
10. John Clarkson 36.8
11. Greg Maddux 33.7
12. Bob Rush 33.5
13. Claude Passeau 33.2
14. Lon Warneke 28.9
15. Ed Reulbach 28.2
16. Larry Corcoran 28.0
17. Bill Lee 27.9
18. Bill Hands 27.0
19. Kerry Wood 25.5
20. Kyle Hendricks 22.7
T21. Larry French 21.8
T21. Rick Sutcliffe 21.8
23. Dick Ellsworth 20.3
24. Ryan Dempster 19.8
25. Pat Malone 19.3
T26. Lee Smith 19.0
T26. Jack Taylor 19.0
28. Jake Arrieta 18.9
29. Bruce Sutter 18.5
T30. Guy Bush 18.3
T30. Orval Overall 18.3
32. Johnny Schmitz 17.6
T33. Ken Holtzman 16.3
T33. Milt Pappas 16.3
35. Mark Prior 15.7
36. Jake Weimer 15.5
37. Ted Lilly 15.1
T38. Bill Bonham 14.6
T38. Paul Minner 14.6
T38. Hank Wyse 14.6
41. Warren Hacker 13.5
42. Carl Lundgren 13.3
T43. Jon Lester 13.0
T43. Jon Lieber 13.0
45. Larry Jackson 12.6
T46. Jack Pfiester 12.2
T46. Scott Sanderson 12.2
48. Sheriff Blake 12.1
49. Fred Goldsmith 11.9
50. Jimmy Callahan 11.8
Explanation of WAR (Wins Above Replacement)
According to MLB.com, "WAR (Wins Above Replacement) measures a player's value in all facets of the game by deciphering how many more wins he's worth than a replacement-level player at his same position (e.g., a Minor League replacement or a readily available fill-in free agent)."
For position players, the formula is: Number of runs above average a player is worth in his batting, baserunning and fielding compared to the number of runs provided by a replacement-level player. It's adjusted for position (the more difficult the position is to play, the more WAR earned) and league.
For pitchers, RA9 (run average per 9 innings) is used and adjusted for league and ballpark. Then, using league averages, it is determined how many wins a pitcher was worth based on those numbers and innings pitched total.
There are multiple WAR calculations. In these rankings, bWAR was used (Baseball Reference's version), but there are also fWAR (Fangraphs) and WARP (Baseball Prospectus) that vary slightly.