Ernst: Troop withdrawal from Afghanistan increases risk of terrorism

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, a combat veteran, on Wednesday criticized President Joe Biden’s “haphazard” withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, warning it could heighten the risk of future terrorism there as well as in the United States.

Instead of a sound foreign policy decision, the Iowa Republican branded Biden’s decision as a “clear, callous political message calculated for a front page or prime-time talking point on the 20-year anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.”

In announcing the withdrawal, Biden said “speed is safety,” Ernst said during a call with reporters. However, Gen. Scott Miller, who until this week was the top military commander in Afghanistan, “painted a much more disastrous picture, saying that the country could soon slide into a violent Civil War.”

Biden ordered the withdrawal, saying he doesn’t want to sacrifice more American lives. He has pushed back against the notion the U.S. mission has failed even though it is unlikely the Afghan government will control all of the country after the U.S. leaves. The future of the country is in the hands of the Afghan government reaching a peace agreement with the Taliban, which is making rapid advances across the country.