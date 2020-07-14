‘Everybody back to school’ should be goal, Iowa governor says

“As school districts are being innovative, I believe that school districts and teachers know without hesitation that our kids need to be in the classroom,” Reynolds said. “We are doing them a disservice by not opening these schools back up and getting them to school. But we have to be flexible, we have to think outside of the box, and we have to look at different alternatives.”

Most districts have not yet determined which operation plan they will employ for the coming school year. One notable exception is the Des Moines district, the largest in the state, which plans to offer multiple models from which parents can choose: an online-only schedule, or a hybrid schedule with some days spent on campus and others learning online.

“Giving parents the option, with kids that have underlying conditions, or someone in a household that does, to go 100% online, that’s a parent’s choice, and we most certainly should offer that,” Reynolds said. “But I think the goal should be to get everybody back to school.”

Reynolds said the state will work with districts to ensure educational staff has protective equipment, and noted data that suggests children appear less likely to contract and spread the virus. She also noted some educational staff could be at risk because the virus is more deadly to older individuals and those with underlying health conditions.