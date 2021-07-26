Expanded child tax credit a relief for Iowa families

In Iowa, 198,000 children who weren’t eligible under the previous credit program now can receive these monthly payments, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

This move could be transformative for some families nationwide, particularly some of the poorest Americans. This program is expected to cut child poverty in the United States in half, according to an analysis from the Center on Poverty and Social Policy at Columbia University.

Iowa could see nearly a 40% drop in child poverty, the center said.

In 2019, about 7% of Iowa families lived below the poverty line, which is currently $26,500 for a family of four.

But experts warn this advance tax credit is just that, and does not operate the same way as a stimulus payment. The monthly payments are families’ estimated child tax credits for 2021, and are based on 2020 or 2019 income and household size.

So if their income or household size changes, families could end up receiving smaller refunds than expected, or owe on their taxes next spring.

“People may have to pay back a portion of their taxes. It could be a problem for people around that $150,000 or $75,000 range,” said Noah Schmall, a lawyer at Lynch Dallas law firm in Cedar Rapids.