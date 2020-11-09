Experts advise state lawmakers on health care policy, disparity and access

In Chicago, the Chicago Department of Health conducts an annual survey of city residents to get health care data at a neighborhood level in order to have a better understanding of how to use municipal funds in different areas.

Bassler suggests lawmakers fund an annual statewide “Healthy Illinois” survey in the same model, broken down by ZIP code, which would extract information from residents on a wide range of topics such as access to health services, levels of civic engagement, childhood experiences, chronic health conditions, diet and financial security.

“This data could help inform the state’s ongoing pandemic response, help guide health care transformation and the development of public health interventions,” Bassler said.

The data from the survey would be used by various state agencies involved in health and human services and would be available to municipal governments and private stakeholders such as hospitals and medical nonprofits, and would include every Illinois community as well as Chicago.

Bassler estimated the annual cost to the state to conduct the survey, if Chicago was included, would range from $1.75 million to $2.5 million depending on how detailed and how many interviews would be conducted.