Failed 3rd District retention is first ever in state Supreme Court’s history

Jim Nowlan, chairman of the Judicial Fairness committee, in a statement Tuesday night, said the outcome “sends an unmistakable message that Illinoisans want an independent judiciary with no ties to (Democratic Illinois House Speaker) Mike Madigan.”

“We call on the Supreme Court to listen to the people as they consider a potential interim replacement to serve until 2022,” Nowlan said in the statement.

Since this is the first time a Supreme Court justice has lost retention, the court has never before faced the issue of replacing a candidate who has failed to gain retention.

Under article 6, sections 3 and 12, of the Illinois Constitution, the state Supreme Court must appoint an interim justice to fill the vacant seat, by a vote of at least four justices, until the next election in 2022.

The justices typically do not reveal the breakdown of their vote.

A court spokesman said he did not know when the court would appoint an interim justice to fill Kilbride’s seat.

The state constitution does not set a specific time frame for when the Supreme Court must vote on an appointment after a vacancy on the court occurs.