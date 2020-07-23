Farmers rip Hart for backing limits on livestock production

Family farmers are having a harder time succeeding because of consolidation in agriculture, Hart said.

“I am very much interested in working on any kind of plan that promotes a different way of going about that so that independent family farms can continue to provide a way of life for so many families and contribute in a real way to feeding the world,” Hart said.

However, changes in the industry have created opportunities for Iowans to return to the farm, Jasper County hog producer Thad Nearmyer said. During the run-up to the Iowa caucuses, he confronted Booker about the impact the plan would have on the hog farm he and his brother operate.

The legislation won’t empower farmers, according to state Sen. Annette Sweeney, R-Alden, who called Hart a “reactionary pawn” for signing on to Booker’s plan. “He is going to strip our young farmers of the ability to be able to come home to the family farm and continue that legacy.”

Starting with a small livestock operation is the way many younger Iowans get into farming, said Emily Snider, a fourth-generation Johnson County farmer. She and her husband, Mike, farm with her father, Ray Slach.

The plan Hart is backing “is extremely hurtful for livestock production,” Snider said. “It shows me that they do not know much about the farm industry, and the way Rita Hart is embracing this act is even worse because she thinks this would be good for Iowa when it would be devastating.”

