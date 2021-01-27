Federal COVID-19 reports on states return under new administration

DES MOINES — The White House COVID-19 state-by-state reports are back under new President Joe Biden’s administration.

The reports had been a weekly staple, and were produced by the White House Coronavirus Task Force formed under former President Donald Trump’s administration.

It appears the weekly reports will continue under the Biden administration: the latest state reports were posted online Wednesday on the federal healthdata.gov website.

The latest report, dated this past Sunday, continues in the same format, although a notice says the new administration may change the report’s format in the coming weeks.

Missing from the latest report is the page of policy recommendations. Under the Trump administration, the reports contained a page with recommendations for policies that states should be implementing depending on the spread of COVID-19 in their state, such as face mask requirements, partial or complete business closures, and other public health measures.

Iowa’s first report from the Biden administration includes all the data featured in previous reports.

Iowa’s newest report shows the state saw a 14% reduction in new COVID-19 cases and an 18% reduction in COVID-related hospitalizations over the previous week.