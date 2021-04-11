Federal data says 2,467 Iowans lack a permanent home, up 14% in a year

Sime said the pandemic changed how Micah House operated in numerous ways.

“It changed how we structured meal times. We had to stop offsite volunteers from coming in. We had to stop receiving donations that weren’t mission critical,” he said. “We were constantly taking temperatures, and developing and looking at our quarantine policies to fit with health guidelines. We spent a lot of time working with (Pottawattamie) County Public Health for testing and quarantine procedures. There were a lot of local resources available to us, but the difficult part was how everything was changing so frequently early on.”

Sime said Micah House reduced the number of guests in the women’s shelter, keeping four beds empty for quarantine and isolation.

The pandemic’s impact has not just been felt by those experiencing homelessness; shelter workers have felt it, too.

Central Iowa Shelter & Services in Des Moines shut down its volunteer program during the first year of the pandemic, said Melissa Gradischnig, the shelter’s volunteer and donations coordinator. Gradischnig said created a lot more work for the shelter’s roughly 80 staff members.

“It’s definitely been a challenge,” she said.