Fellow Democrat to challenge Madigan as speaker; House GOP pushes for subpoenas

“So right now our committee is looking at a profound disparity between what the speaker has said, and what ComEd has testified to under oath,” Mazzochi said. “And there's many other things that we need to confirm or deny that relates to Speaker Madigan and his knowledge, his authority or lack thereof, and it needs to be done in person, and under oath.”

Madigan, Prammagiore and Ochoa all appear on the Republican subpoena list, along with others indirectly referenced in the ComEd court document.

Asked about Kifowit’s candidacy, the GOP members said she should be applauded for her “courage” and “desire to see Illinois improved,” but they said they also expect others fed up with Madigan to throw their hat into the ring for the speakership.

Mazzochi said this would be a “great opportunity” for Kifowit to show leadership.

“Get your members together, show that you actually have enough of a force that can join with Republicans to say, all right, we've got 71 votes, we're overruling Chris Welch's decision to not issue subpoenas. Let's go. Let's bring everything forward so we can get this process moving again,” she said.