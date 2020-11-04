Finkenauer concedes as AP officially calls race for Hinson

Finkenauer noted it had been "an honor and a privilege" to serve in the U.S. House for the last two years, and she planned to help Hinson with the transition.

She also said she wouldn't be cooling her heels in her final months in office, noting that "much work remains."

"I am committed to delivering for the people of the First District and the state of Iowa," she noted. "The pandemic continues. Derecho recovery goes on. We have work to do, and I intend to do it."

The Iowa Democratic Party praised Finkenauer in a statement after her concession Wednesday.

"Abby Finkenauer is a trailblazer and proven leader who fought tirelessly for Iowans in the First District," chairperson Mark Smith said in a statement. "Although the outcome of the election was not what we had hoped, I know that this is just the beginning of Abby's work for families across our state.

"The mission to create a brighter future for Iowans continues, and I am confident that Abby will be a crucial part of it."

Hinson thanked Finkenauer in remarks live on her Facebook page Wednesday afternoon, after Finkenauer conceded but before the presidential race was called.