Five Iowa Democrats challenging Ernst for U.S. Senate

Greenfield was considered an intriguing candidate in that race before she had to drop out. Cindy Axne won the primary instead and is now finishing her first two-year term in the U.S. House.

Greenfield grew up on a farm in Minnesota, near the Iowa-Minnesota border. Her first husband was killed in an accident at his job as an electrical worker. She has led the Iowa division of Rottland Homes and served as president of Colby Interests, a Des Moines real estate and development company.

Greenfield may be the favorite early in this U.S. Senate primary, based on fundraising and endorsements.

Through the end of the year, Greenfield had raised $3.4 million, far and away the most among the Democratic candidates when subtracting self-funding.

And she has been endorsed by a number of influential Democrats, both in Iowa and nationally. She is being supported by the campaign arm of Democratic leadership in the U.S. Senate, and in Iowa she has been endorsed by retiring Democratic 2nd District Congressman Dave Loebsack and freshman 1st District Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer.

Greenfield also has been endorsed by a number of influential political organizations, including the state’s largest public employee labor union, EMILY’s List, NARAL, and End Citizens United.