Flat tax: What is it, what will it mean for Iowa

They point to data that shows New York and California were among the states with the highest percentage of lost population in 2021, while Texas — which has no income tax — was among the states with the largest percentage of growth.

It is a particular point of emphasis for state policymakers, given Iowa’s sluggish population growth.

Iowa grew by 4.7% from 2010 to 2020, which was well below the national average of 7.1% although better than the Midwest region as a whole, which grew just 3.1% in that time, according to U.S. census data.

“One thing we do know is states with either no income tax or low income tax are a destination place for other people to move,” Sands said.

Data does not fully support that opinion, which many supporters of tax cuts often espouse. For example, in 2021 Illinois — which has a flat income tax — was among the states with the highest share of residents who moved out of the state, according to an annual study by the moving company United Van Lines.

Meantime, Vermont — which has the fourth-worst total state tax burden, according to the Tax Foundation — had the highest share of people moving there, according to the United Van Lines study.