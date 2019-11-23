Former Iowa Gov. Tom and wife, Christie Vilsack, endorse Joe Biden for president

“I have known Joe Biden for over 30 years,” Tom Vilsack added in his op-ed. “I ran my first race for mayor because Joe reminded me that the penalty for not getting involved is that people less qualified than you get elected. I learned from him how to work with others across the aisle as a state senator and governor. I remain privileged and honored to have worked with him for 8 years during the Obama administration.”

The Vilsacks were scheduled to appear at a campaign event with Biden on Saturday in Des Moines.

Christie Vilsack also wrote an op-ed supporting Biden; hers appeared in some of Lee Enterprises’ newspapers in Iowa.

“I met Joe and Jill Biden 33 years ago when they came to Iowa to run for president. I trust them as much today as I did then, and that’s why I’m supporting Joe in the Iowa Caucus in February,” Christie Vilsack wrote. “After a year of attending events, reading and listening to policy statements, and talking to other Iowans, it’s clear to me that Joe is best positioned to beat Donald Trump next November.”

