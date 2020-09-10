Former Iowa, Iowa State players disagree on who’s to blame for no Cy-Hawk game

ISU will play Saturday, but there won’t be any fans in the stands. The lack of fans in Ames and Iowa City has huge consequences for those communities — one point of agreement between Rosenfels and Whitaker.

“The economic fallout of not having 70,000 fans in Iowa City and 62,000 fans in Ames will have dramatic negative consequences to businesses and Iowa workers who profit from the sport of college football every year,” said Rosenfels, who played professionally with Washington, Miami, Minnesota and Houston from 2001 to 2012.

Already, Iowa has cut salaries, laid off athletics department employees and eliminated some sports programs.

“If the Big Ten doesn’t reverse course and start up again, I think it’s going to have a dramatic negative impact on all Big Ten institutions, including University of Iowa,” Whitaker said. The loss of the football season is expected to have a $100 million impact at UI.

The saddest part, Rosenfels said, is that it didn’t have to happen.

“Rather than listen to America’s top scientists as to how they would best minimize the fallout of a coming pandemic, Trump instead chose to ignore it and hope for the best,” he said.