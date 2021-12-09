 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Iowa Libertarian Party chair charged with first-degree theft
0 Comments
topical

Former Iowa Libertarian Party chair charged with first-degree theft

  • 0
073120-IA-Capital-005

The Iowa State Capitol building Friday, July 31, 2020, in Des Moines.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

The former chair of the Libertarian Party of Iowa has been charged first-degree theft following an investigation into his use of party funds for personal use.

The Marion County Attorney’s Office filed the charge against Michael James Conner Jr., 41, of Knoxville, earlier this week after receiving complaints from party members who had conducted an internal investigation that revealed more than $10,000 in unauthorized spending.

According to a criminal complaint, an investigation showed multiple unauthorized purchases including several streaming services at his residence, ATM cash withdrawals and grocery and alcohol purchases at several locations in Knoxville. The defendant also was seen on video surveillance at several retail stores in Knoxville using the Libertarian Party debit card for food and alcohol purchases. The total value of unauthorized transactions was $10,037, according to the complaint.

First-degree theft is a Class C felony, which carries a maximum 10-year prison sentence and a fine between $1,000 and $10,000.

Court records show that on Thursday, Conner posted a surety bond for his $10,000 bail.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US and Kurdish forces hold joint military exercise in north-eastern Syria

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News