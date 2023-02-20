DES MOINES — Former President Donald Trump announced key Iowa 2024 campaign staff today, bringing 2020 state director Eric Branstad and state Rep. Bobby Kaufmann on as senior advisors.
Marshall Moreua, who managed Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird’s 2022 campaign that ousted longtime Democrat Tom Miller, will be Trump’s Iowa state director.
“Moreau will lead an unrivaled caucus organization throughout Iowa’s 99 counties,” a news release from Trump’s campaign said. “...Moreau has led national, state, and local political operations and has extensive experience in grassroots organizing.”
Branstad, Trump’s 2016 and 2020 Iowa state director and the son of former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad, will join the campaign as a senior advisor. Branstad was senior advisor to the Department of Commerce during Trump’s presidency.
Kaufmann, a Republican state representative from Wilton, will also join as a senior advisor.
Alex Latcham will serve as the early states director for the campaign, overseeing operations in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada. Latcham is a former deputy political director in Trump's White House and worked on the 2016 caucuses for the Iowa GOP.
Iowa will host the first-in-the-nation Republican caucuses during the 2024 presidential primary, making the state a key stop for candidates seeking the White House. National Democrats
voted earlier this month to reshape the 2024 presidential nominating calendar, stripping Iowa of its first-in-the-nation status on the party’s calendar.
In his news release, Trump said, “We must always protect” the Iowa caucuses.
“With this incredible team of skilled professionals and their deep ties to Iowa, we will earn a dominant victory in the caucuses next year,” the former president said.
Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley formally kicked off her Republican presidential campaign in a speech in her home state, becoming the party's first challenger to Donald Trump and facing a steep climb on fundraising and voter appeal. She spoke to supporters on Feb. 15 in Charleston. Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more:
http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en
PHOTOS: Former President Trump rallies in Sioux City
Trump rallies support for Reynolds, Grassley in Sioux City
Attendees find their seats before the start of a political rally where former President Donald Trump will speak in support of Sen. Chuck Grassley, Gov. Kim Reynolds and others at the Sioux Gateway Airport on Thursday.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Trump rallies support for Reynolds, Grassley in Sioux City
Attendees find their seats before the start of a political rally where former President Donald Trump will speak in support of Chuck Grassley, Kim Reynolds and others at the Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Trump rallies support for Reynolds, Grassley in Sioux City
Attendees find their seats before the start of a political rally where former President Donald Trump will speak in support of Chuck Grassley, Kim Reynolds and others at the Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Trump rallies support for Reynolds, Grassley in Sioux City
Attendees find their seats before the start of a political rally where former President Donald Trump will speak in support of Chuck Grassley, Kim Reynolds and others at the Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Trump rallies support for Reynolds, Grassley in Sioux City
Attendees find their seats before the start of a political rally where former President Donald Trump will speak in support of Chuck Grassley, Kim Reynolds and others at the Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Trump rallies support for Reynolds, Grassley in Sioux City
Attendees find their seats before the start of a political rally where former President Donald Trump will speak in support of Chuck Grassley, Kim Reynolds and others at the Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Trump rallies support for Reynolds, Grassley in Sioux City
Attendees find their seats before the start of a political rally where former President Donald Trump will speak in support of Chuck Grassley, Kim Reynolds and others at the Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Trump rallies support for Reynolds, Grassley in Sioux City
Attendees find their seats before the start of a political rally where former President Donald Trump will speak in support of Chuck Grassley, Kim Reynolds and others at the Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Trump rallies support for Reynolds, Grassley in Sioux City
Brenna Bird, candidate for Iowa Attorney General, gives a speech during a political rally where former President Donald Trump will speak in support of Sen. Chuck Grassley, Gov. Kim Reynolds and others at the Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Trump rallies support for Reynolds, Grassley in Sioux City
Matthew Whitaker, former acting United States Attorney General, gives a speech during a political rally where former President Donald Trump will speak in support of Sen. Chuck Grassley, Gov. Kim Reynolds and others at the Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Trump rallies support for Reynolds, Grassley in Sioux City
Matthew Whitaker, former acting United States Attorney General, walks on stage during a political rally where former President Donald Trump will speak in support of Sen. Chuck Grassley, Gov. Kim Reynolds and others at the Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Trump rallies support for Reynolds, Grassley in Sioux City
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) waves to a crowd as she walks on stage during a political rally where former President Donald Trump spoke in support of Sen. Chuck Grassley, Gov. Kim Reynolds and others at the Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City Thursday.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Trump rallies support for Reynolds, Grassley in Sioux City
Mikael Lindell, founder and CEO of My Pillow, Inc., greets supporters before the start of a political rally where former President Donald Trump will speak in support of Sen. Chuck Grassley, Gov. Kim Reynolds and others at the Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Trump rallies support for Reynolds, Grassley in Sioux City
Mikael Lindell, founder and CEO of My Pillow, Inc., greets supporters before the start of a political rally where former President Donald Trump will speak in support of Sen. Chuck Grassley, Gov. Kim Reynolds and others at the Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Trump rallies support for Reynolds, Grassley in Sioux City
Sen. Chuck Grassley walks on stage during a political rally where former President Donald Trump will headline in support of Sen. Chuck Grassley, Gov. Kim Reynolds and others at the Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Trump rallies support for Reynolds, Grassley in Sioux City
Sen. Chuck Grassley walks on stage to speak at a Nov. 3 political rally in Sioux City where former President Donald Trump supported him and Kim Reynolds before the midterm election.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Trump rallies support for Reynolds, Grassley in Sioux City
Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a political rally where former President Donald Trump will headline in support of Sen. Chuck Grassley, Gov. Kim Reynolds and others at the Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Trump rallies support for Reynolds, Grassley in Sioux City
Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a political rally where former President Donald Trump will headline in support of Sen. Chuck Grassley, Gov. Kim Reynolds and others at the Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Trump rallies support for Reynolds, Grassley in Sioux City
Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a political rally where former President Donald Trump will headline in support of Sen. Chuck Grassley, Gov. Kim Reynolds and others at the Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Trump rallies support for Reynolds, Grassley in Sioux City
Gov. Kim Reynolds walks on stage during a political rally with Sen. Chuck Grassley in Sioux City, Nov. 3.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Trump rallies support for Reynolds, Grassley in Sioux City
Sen. Chuck Grassley speaks during a political rally where former President Donald Trump will headline in support of Sen. Chuck Grassley, Gov. Kim Reynolds and others at the Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Trump rallies support for Reynolds, Grassley in Sioux City
Former President Donald Trump speaks in support of Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Chuck Grassley during a political rally at Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday evening, Nov. 3, 2022.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Trump rallies support for Reynolds, Grassley in Sioux City
Attendees listen to former President Donald Trump speak during a rally where he endorses Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Chuck Grassley at Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday evening, Nov. 3, 2022.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Trump rallies support for Reynolds, Grassley in Sioux City
Former President Donald Trump waves to the crowd as before his speech during a rally where he endorses Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Chuck Grassley at Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday evening, Nov. 3, 2022.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Trump rallies support for Reynolds, Grassley in Sioux City
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally where he endorses Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Chuck Grassley at Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday evening, Nov. 3, 2022.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Trump rallies support for Reynolds, Grassley in Sioux City
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally where he endorses Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Chuck Grassley at Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday evening, Nov. 3, 2022.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Trump rallies support for Reynolds, Grassley in Sioux City
Sen. Chuck Grassley is invited to speak on stage by former President Donald Trump during a rally where Trump supports Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Chuck Grassley at Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday evening, Nov. 3, 2022.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Trump rallies support for Reynolds, Grassley in Sioux City
Sen. Chuck Grassley speaks next to former President Donald Trump during a rally in Sioux City, Iowa, on Nov. 3.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal, File
Trump rallies support for Reynolds, Grassley in Sioux City
Former President Donald Trump waves to the crowd after speaking at a rally in support of Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Chuck Grassley at Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City on Nov. 3, 2022.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal, File
Trump rallies support for Reynolds, Grassley in Sioux City
Former President Donald Trump waves to the crowd after speaking at a rally in support of Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Chuck Grassley at Sioux Gateway Airport on Nov. 3.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Trump rallies support for Reynolds, Grassley in Sioux City
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in support of Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Chuck Grassley at Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Nov. 3, 2022.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Trump rallies support for Reynolds, Grassley in Sioux City
Kevin Reynolds, husband of Gov. Kim Reynolds, stands at the behest former President Donald Trump during a rally where Trump speaks in support of Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Chuck Grassley at Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday evening, Nov. 3, 2022.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Trump rallies support for Reynolds, Grassley in Sioux City
Gov. Kim Reynolds shakes hands with former Iowa Rep. Jeff Kaufmann after Reynolds spoke on stage with former President Donald Trump while Trump rallies for support at Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday evening, Nov. 3, 2022.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Trump rallies support for Reynolds, Grassley in Sioux City
Gov. Kim Reynolds is invited to speak on stage by former President Donald Trump during a rally where Trump supports Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Chuck Grassley at Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday evening, Nov. 3, 2022.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Trump rallies support for Reynolds, Grassley in Sioux City
Gov. Kim Reynolds is invited to speak on stage by former President Donald Trump during a rally where Trump supports Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Chuck Grassley at Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday evening, Nov. 3, 2022.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Former Pres. Donald Trump rallies for support in Sioux City (full speech)
WATCH NOW: Sen. Chuck Grassley speaks at Trump rally
WATCH NOW: Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks at Trump rally
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.