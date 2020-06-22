Former Vice President Joe Biden to keynote Iowa Democrats’ event

“Iowa Democrats are honored to have Vice President Joe Biden join us in celebrating the grassroots work and energy that’s going to turn our state blue in November,” state party chairman Mark Smith said in a news release. “Our work to elect Democrats up and down the ticket has never been more important. The Hall of Fame is a great opportunity for us to celebrate our progress and recommit to the fight for our values. Democrats in all 99 counties are fired up and ready to send Joe Biden to the White House and restore dignity and morality to the highest office in the land.”