Former VP Mike Pence to speak at University of Iowa
Former VP Mike Pence to speak at University of Iowa

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the Family Leadership Summit, in this July 16 file photo in Des Moines, Iowa. 

 AP/File

Former Vice President Mike Pence will be in Iowa City on Nov. 1 to speak at the Young America’s Foundation’s campus lecture series.

Pence, the foundation’s Ronald Reagan Presidential Scholar, will speak 7 p.m. in the Iowa Memorial Union Main Lounge. Ticketing information will be released in the coming days.

In addition to visiting the UI, Pence will speak at Texas A&M and a number of other college campuses.

His lecture will be sponsored by the UI Young America’s Foundation chapter. The foundation, founded in 1960, has several high school and college chapters that advocate conservative ideas through activism and speaker events.

Pence was in Iowa earlier this year for a fundraiser for Republican U.S. House Rep. Randy Feenstra and spoke at the Family Leader summit.

