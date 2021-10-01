Former VP Mike Pence to speak at University of Iowa

Former Vice President Mike Pence will be in Iowa City on Nov. 1 to speak at the Young America’s Foundation’s campus lecture series.
Pence, the foundation’s Ronald Reagan Presidential Scholar, will speak 7 p.m. in the Iowa Memorial Union Main Lounge. Ticketing information will be released in the coming days.
In addition to visiting the UI, Pence will speak at Texas A&M and a number of other college campuses.
His lecture will be sponsored by the UI Young America’s Foundation chapter. The foundation, founded in 1960, has several high school and college chapters that advocate conservative ideas through activism and speaker events.
Pence was in Iowa earlier this year for a fundraiser for Republican U.S. House Rep. Randy Feenstra and spoke at the Family Leader summit.
In an abrupt development and without explanation from the source, Dr. Caitlin Pedati’s resignation as Iowa’s medical director and epidemiologist was announced Wednesday by the state public health department.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law Friday a revised map of General Assembly boundaries designed to ensure Democrats keep control of the Illinois House and Senate through the decade, starting with next year’s elections.
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the Family Leadership Summit, in this July 16 file photo in Des Moines, Iowa.