Four Iowa Democrats challenging Ernst for U.S. Senate

Joni Ernst’s electoral victory six years ago gave Iowa a pair of Republican U.S. Senators for the first time since the mid-1980s.
Iowa Democrats had a chance to restore political balance in 2016, but Patty Judge was unable to unseat longtime U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley.
Democrats get their second chance this year as Ernst faces re-election for the first time.
There are four Democrats officially running in a primary race that will decide which candidate challenges Ernst in the November general election.
Iowa’s primary election is June 2.
Ernst is seen as a slight favorite to hold onto the seat, but not a dramatic favorite, according to national forecasters. Most rate Iowa’s U.S. Senate race as “leans Republican,” while one rates it “likely Republican.”
Democrats’ chances of winning back the seat rest with one of four potential challengers.
THERESA GREENFIELD
Age: 56
Resides: Des Moines
Profession: small business leader
Family: married, four children
Greenfield is a familiar name in Iowa Democratic politics. She ran in the 2018 3rd District Congressional primary but dropped out when it was revealed that one of her campaign staffers falsified signatures on her nominating petition.
Greenfield was considered an intriguing candidate in that race before she had to drop out. Cindy Axne won the primary instead and is now finishing her first two-year term in the U.S. House.
Greenfield grew up on a farm in Minnesota, near the Iowa-Minnesota border. Her first husband was killed in an accident at his job as an electrical worker. She has led the Iowa division of Rottland Homes and served as president of Colby Interests, a Des Moines real estate and development company.
Greenfield may be the favorite early in this U.S. Senate primary, based on fundraising and endorsements.
Through the end of the year, Greenfield had raised $3.4 million, far and away the most among the Democratic candidates when subtracting self-funding.
And she has been endorsed by a number of influential Democrats, both in Iowa and nationally. She is being supported by the campaign arm of Democratic leadership in the U.S. Senate, and in Iowa she has been endorsed by retiring Democratic 2nd District Congressman Dave Loebsack and freshman 1st District Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer.
Greenfield also has been endorsed by a number of influential political organizations, including the state’s largest public employee labor union, EMILY’s List, NARAL, and End Citizens United.
EDDIE MAURO
Age: 57
Resides: Des Moines
Profession: small business owner
Family: married, two children
A lifelong Iowan, Mauro started his professional career as a teacher but then started a small property and casualty insurance business. He is a co-founder of A Mid-Iowa Organizing Strategy, on organizing group for community causes. For example, the group lobbied for state mental health care reform and allowing immigrants brought to the country illegally as children to obtain driver’s licenses.
His campaign’s website says Mauro has participated in community service, activism, and organizing, and fought for social, economic and environmental justice.
Mauro has shown a willingness to put his own resources into his campaign. In 2019 he poured $1.5 million into his campaign.
MICHAEL FRANKEN
Age: 62
Resides: Sioux City
Profession: veteran
Family: married, two children
Franken is a 37-year U.S. Navy veteran. He retired a three-star admiral after working in military and legislative affairs, personally briefing the U.S. defense secretary and serving as a military fellow to the late U.S. Sen. Ted Kennedy, according to Franken’s campaign.
Franken also commissioned the USS Winston S. Churchill and commanded an international task force of ships, according to his campaign.
His campaign will be focused on addressing climate change in a way that benefits Iowa farmers, ensuring all Americans have access to the same kind of health care available to military members, and tackling political corruption.
Franken raised $334,000 in 2019.
KIMBERLY GRAHAM
Age: 55
Resides: Des Moines
Profession: attorney
Family: single, one child
As an attorney, Graham works in court as an advocate for abused or neglected kids. A graduate of Drake University Law School, she previously worked as a flight attendant and union organizer.
Graham has been appealing to the Bernie Sanders wing of the Democratic primary electorate. She often could be spotted at Sanders events during the run-up to February’s first-in-the-nation caucuses.
On her campaign website, Graham calls for universal, single-payer health care and a government “by the people, for the people,” and laments “preventable deaths due to the greed of big pharma and the corporate health care industry,” a climate in crisis, and for the livelihoods of farmers who have been impacted by international trade negotiations.
Graham has pledged to accept only individual donations and none from corporate political action committees. She raised $32,000 in the first portion of 2019 but has not yet filed a report for the final three months of 2019. The Federal Elections Commission sent her campaign a notice of a need to file.