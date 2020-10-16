FROM BETTER GOVERNMENT ASSOCIATION: Illinois poorly prepared for flood of unemployment claims

Amid the chaos, IDES was so far behind in processing claims that it triaged cases by prioritizing people referred by local politicians, the BGA found.

In a June 5 report to the bipartisan Senate oversight panel, IDES responded to questions about the lack of uniformity in how unemployment claims are submitted.

“Claimants continue to call IDES in addition to their elected officials,” the report said. “Therefore, often, even though we move an elected official’s constituent to the front of the line, the constituent has often already been able to get through to the call center.

“We will continue to pull our staff out of the call center to call claimants sent to us by an elected official,” that report added, “but with hundreds of elected officials submitting issues to IDES, we cannot ensure the claimant will receive a response prior to their being able to get through to the call center.”

Later that month, more than 50 House Democrats wrote to the agency that each of them was fielding 60 to 90 complaints from constituents on any given day. The lawmakers asked for additional IDES staff to handle their claims. In a column in the Chicago Sun-Times, Rich Miller reported on the lawmakers’ letter.