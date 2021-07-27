Geneseo alderwoman suggests finding money for cemetery costs

WHAT WE KNOW: Geneseo is spending $82,800 more on its two cemeteries than the revenue being taken in each year. Rules for the cemeteries were recently clarified, but that still leaves the basic problem of a deficit.

WHAT'S NEW: The committee of the whole looked over a list of possible solutions to the problem Tuesday. Among the ideas was a cemetery tax; it was noted voters would have to approve the new tax in a referendum. Alderman Paula Simosky suggested somehow reducing what Geneseo spends on employee health insurance.

"I know I'm bringing up a bad subject," she said. She added that if the city could save $5,000 each month, it would have another $60,000 a year.

City Administrator JoAnn Hollenkamp said looking at health insurance was the "biggest thing that makes employees uneasy," but becoming partially self-insured is "on the radar" for next year.

"Our employees do have a Cadillac plan, and they appreciate it," she said. She also said an idea to charge nonresidents more for cemetery plots would run afoul of people who lived in Geneseo for 50 years before entering a retirement home, for example. "I just think that's going to be a can of worms," she said. No action was taken.