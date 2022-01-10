GOP lawmakers may try for more than one ‘moon shot’

With lopsided majorities in the House and Senate, Iowa Republicans gathering today in Des Moines for the launch of the 2022 legislative session are likely to launch more than one “moon shot.”

GOP legislative leaders are planning what they call a “moon shot” tax-cut plan that eventually would eliminate the state’s personal income tax. But their appetites may not stop there.

“I think there's going to be an effort to push for everything that's on the agenda,” University of Northern Iowa political scientist Chris Larimer said about the session. “I think they're going to push on tax cuts, maybe more easing of gun restrictions and kind of waiting and seeing what they're going to do on abortion” in anticipation of a U.S. Supreme Court decision later this spring on a Mississippi abortion law.

“I can’t fathom there’s a world in which the majority party doesn’t use this election-year session to attack women’s rights more,” House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst, D-Windsor Heights, predicted. “They just can’t help themselves.”

Still, Larimer said, even with majorities of 60-40 in the House and 32-18 in the Senate, Republicans may not get everything they want because of differences within their own party.