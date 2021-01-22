GOP lawmakers raise concerns about ‘decoupling’ bill

SPRINGFIELD — A bill endorsed by Gov. JB Pritzker that would eliminate expanded federal tax deductions for businesses created under the CARES Act, failed to pass in the lame duck session.

While Pritzker has said he’s confident it will come up for a vote in the upcoming regular session, Republican lawmakers are raising concerns about the impact the bill would have on small business owners, potentially affecting 440,000 taxpayers statewide.

Some Republicans, who have called the bill a “tax hike,” are also questioning whether there is enough time to pass substantial changes to the tax code, with tax season only a few weeks away.

Rep. Steve Reick, R-Harvard, said the clock is running out for the Legislature to pass this bill, especially since the state Senate on Thursday canceled its planned session beginning Jan. 26.

The House is scheduled to meet the week of Feb. 2, and both the House and Senate are set to meet the week of Feb. 9.

“We're looking at the middle to end of February before any of this can be can be laid to rest,” Reick said Friday during a Zoom news conference.