GOP legislator apologizes after recording reveals comments disparaging opponent’s race, sexuality

The revealed clips were short, the longest being less than 40 seconds. Welch and Davis said they were not able to release the full tape when asked by reporters and claimed that in the call Grant mentioned and made disparaging comments about others whose privacy would be violated if the full conversation were made public.

“I don’t think it’s our place to reveal the entire call,” Welch said. “I don’t think the entire call helps her case one lick. I think it hurts it even further but we’re being sensitive to other people who were identified in the call.”

Davis said he was not sure when the call took place but that it was recorded recently.

The three Democratic lawmakers all demurred when asked if Grant should resign or suffer some sort of formal consequence in the House for her behavior.

Grant specifically mentioned Davis in the phone call, calling him a “buddy of mine,” saying, “he respects me.”