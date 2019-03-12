A controversial proposal to reduce the role lawyers play in nominating fellow attorneys to serve as judges passed the Iowa Senate on Tuesday.
The proposal would strip attorneys from the process of nominating Iowans to serve on the commission that interviews and recommends judicial candidates to the governor, handing those nominations to leaders in the Iowa Legislature instead.
It passed on a party-line vote with all majority Republicans supporting and all minority Democrats opposing.
Republicans gave myriad reasons for the need for the changes, including that attorneys have too influential a role in the process, the current system does not provide sufficient accountability for commission members, and that it can be difficult for rural Iowans to be nominated for spots on the nominating commissions.
Dan Dawson, a Republican senator from Council Bluffs, pushed back at Democrats’ allegations that the changes are being proposed only because of recent Iowa court decisions that have struck down Republican-written laws that attempted to restrict abortions and the 2009 Iowa Supreme Court ruling that legalized same-sex marriage.
But Julian Garrett, a Republican senator from Indianola who led the bill’s debate, said his goal is to address what he and many conservatives feel is a pattern of judges striking down laws without proper constitutional justification.
“The issue is judges are supposed to apply the constitution and laws as written, and they’re supposed to set aside their own personal points of view. Unfortunately, not all of them do that,” Garrett said. “Let’s go back to the time when you had judges who were judges, who did not legislate from the bench.”
Joe Bolkcom, a Democratic senator from Iowa City, criticized Republicans for making changes to the system because of their disagreement with court rulings on hot-button social issues.
“It’s arrogant. It’s a power grab,” Bolkcom said during debate on the bill. “You’re drunk on power. We see it in other bills. And all because the Iowa Supreme Court has made some decisions you don’t like.”
Under the current process, citizen commissions interview and vet candidates for judicial vacancies. The commissions then generate a list of finalists to recommend to the governor, who makes an appointment from that list. The commission members are appointed: half by the governor and half by a vote held by attorneys.
The proposal would remove the attorneys and give those commission appointments to legislative leaders for both the majority and minority parties.
Under the current system, the governor appoints half of the commissioners and the attorneys pick the other half; under the proposal, the governor would retain her half of the appointments, and the others would be split evenly among the two political parties.
The proposal contains a requirement that half of the commission members be attorneys.
“The problem is not lawyers on the commissions. The problem is who puts the lawyers on and who are they accountable to,” Dawson said.
The scope of the bill was reduced with an amendment that applied the biggest changes to only the state-level courts: the Iowa Supreme Court and the court of appeals. The bill, as passed, leaves mostly intact the current process for the district courts.
The bill makes no changes to the merit retention process, under which Iowa voters determine whether judges remain seated on the bench. That process is written into the state constitution, so it could be altered only by a constitutional amendment.
With its approval in the Senate, the bill, Senate File 237, heads to the House, where a similar proposal has been advancing.
Gov. Kim Reynolds praised the bill’s passage in the Senate, indicating a likelihood she would sign it into law if it reaches her desk as expected. In a statement, Reynolds called the proposal “a step forward to creating a judicial nominating process that better reflects our state and its people.”
“While the current process was created with good intentions, it’s now filled with backroom politics that leaves the vast majority of Iowans in the dark,” Reynolds said. “Our new system will allow the people of Iowa to have a greater voice in selecting judges while also keeping in place the best parts of our judicial selection process.”