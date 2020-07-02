Gov. Kim Reynolds sends $490 million in CARES Act money to Unemployment Trust Fund

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds directed $490 million in funding from the CARES Act to Iowa’s Unemployment Trust Fund Thursday morning.

The move prevents the state from running out of funds for unemployed Iowans and saves money for Iowa employers, according to Beth Townsend, director of Iowa Workforce Development.

She said it’s likely to save companies $400 million in taxes by staying in Tax Table 7 in 2021.

“As we move forward with recovery, I want to minimize the pandemic’s impact on employers so they can focus on growing and reinvesting in Iowa,” Reynolds said in a statement. “Iowa’s employers continue to do an outstanding job during these unprecedented times, and today’s action will provide them greater certainty.”

Iowa Workforce Development normally would charge employers for part of the unemployment claims of their laid-off workers, but Townsend said IWD suspended that at the beginning of the pandemic to avoid increases in tax rates.

The fund had a balance of $1.25 billion in 2019, according to an Iowa Workforce Development report, but the coronavirus has resulted in a surge in unemployment claims.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0