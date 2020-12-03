Gov. Reynolds: ‘Light at end of tunnel’ with COVID-19 vaccine’s pending arrival in Iowa

“We want Iowans to know when you and your loved ones can expect access to the vaccine,” Garcia said.

Dr. Brooks Jackson, the University of Iowa’s vice president for medical affairs and dean of the Carver College of Medicine, addressed the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines, which are being produced by private health care companies Pfizer and Moderna.

Jackson said Iowans should feel confident in the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines. Jackson said the vaccines are going through rigorous testing, analysis and review, and noted the University of Iowa was one of the study sites for the Pfizer vaccine trial, in which he participated.

“As an investigator of a number of vaccine and drug trials for infectious diseases, I believe Iowans should feel confident that the COVID-19 vaccines that will become available shortly are effective and safe, given the efficacy and safety data we have seen to date,” Jackson said. “I am very excited and feel very confident that (Pfizer’s) will be a very efficacious and safe vaccine, and the Moderna one looks very similar.”

Jackson, Garcia and Reynolds all urged Iowans to continue practicing safe public health behaviors --- like wearing face masks, avoiding gatherings, and washing hands --- even though vaccine distribution may begin later this month.