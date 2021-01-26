Gov. Reynolds plans to build ‘relationships’ with President Biden to protect biofuels

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“If you have that friendship, that relationship, that really opens the door when there’s a need,” Branstad said. “It’s a little difficult now because of the pandemic and the restrictions on travel, but as soon as this is over, I think it’s important for people to travel to have those face-to-face meetings.”

Reynolds has talked with other Midwest governors about legislation at the state level to increase biofuels demand in the region.

“There’s an interest already from (Nebraska) Gov. Ricketts and (Missouri) Gov. Parson and especially (South Dakota) Gov. Noem,” Reynolds said.

“Even Illinois and Minnesota have taken some steps to help drive higher blends.”

Reynolds said she plans to introduce legislation involving an E10 and B11 fuel standard, a rule requiring new or renovated retail gas pumps to be compatible with higher ethanol blends, a reinvestment of fuel retailer tax credits and $2 million in funding for renewable fuels infrastructure.

Reynolds’ spokesman Pat Garrett declined to provide details of what Reynolds will propose.

“We will have more details at a later date,” Garrett said in a text message to The Gazette.