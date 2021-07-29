Gov. Reynolds says CDC's new guidance counterproductive

“I think it sets us back in what we’re trying to do with encouraging people to get vaccinated,” Reynolds added. “I don’t feel that we should punish everybody because some have made the decision not to.”

CDC data indicates nearly half of Iowa’s 99 counties are facing substantial or high COVID-19 spread. Over a million people are expected to attend the Iowa State Fair next month, where there are no mask or vaccine requirements.

“We’re telling people to get vaccinated, first and foremost. I’ve been very clear about that. That is the best defense to COVID. Availability is not an issue,” said Reynolds, who noted Iowa has a “pretty good” record with 65 percent of residents 18 and up having received at least one shot.