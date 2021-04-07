Governor launches probe of ’evil’ Anamosa killings

“We’re going to bring in an outside team to do a thorough investigation of all the facilities,” she said. Details will be forthcoming later this week, her spokesman said.

“So together, we’ll address any issues the investigations may reveal, and we’ll do what’s necessary to protect our people,” Reynolds said. “Nothing is more important than that.”

Legislative Democrats and AFSCME Council 61, which represents prison staff, have asserted that understaffing and underfunding the state corrections facilities for years have created a volatile situation that led to the first deaths of Iowa prison staff in nearly 50 years.

During legislative committee discussion of a bill to increase Corrections Department funding by $20 million, Rep. Kirsten Running-Marquardt, D-Cedar Rapids, insisted “staffing is part of the tragedy.”

Reynolds said 93% of Corrections positions are filled, with 5% in the process of being filled. Only 2% of the nearly 3,700 Corrections positions are unfunded in the current budget, she said.

That $20 million proposed budget increase “seems like a lot, but it’s not enough” to make prisons safe for staff or inmates, Rep. Ross Wilburn, D-Ames, said, noting that a prisoner who sought to render aid to McFarland and Schulte also was injured.

Corrections staff need salary increases, “but they also need bodies at their side,” he said.

