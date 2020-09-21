Grassley, Ernst ready for Supreme Court confirmation process

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DES MOINES — If U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell begins the confirmation of President Donald Trump’s nominee to full a Supreme Court vacancy before the November election — as he has said he will do — Sen. Chuck Grassley. R-Iowa, said Monday he will fulfill his “responsibility to evaluate the nominee on the merits, just as I always have.”

Grassley, who as Judiciary Committee chairman in 2016, incurred the wrath of Democrats when he refused to hold hearings on then-President Barack Obama’s nomination of Judge Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court.

He cited the so-called Biden Rule that stemmed from a speech then-Sen. Joe Biden made in 1992 saying that the Senate should not fill a high court vacancy until after the presidential election.

Grassley said earlier this year that’s still his position.

“If I were chairing the committee, based on what I told people in 2016, I could not process (the nomination),” Grassley said in July when there were concerns about the health of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last week.

However, in a statement Monday, Grassley said there are significant differences between the current situation and the 2016 vacancy.