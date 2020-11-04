Grassley: Iowa voters give GOP mandate to keep current path

DES MOINES — Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley said he believes Republicans have earned a mandate from Iowa voters, who in Tuesday’s elections expanded the party’s majority in the House.
And that mandate, Grassley said, is to stay on the path Republicans have forged over the past four years.
Iowa Republicans went into the elections with a 53-47 advantage in the Iowa House as part of their full control of the state lawmaking process — they have a much wider majority in the Iowa Senate and hold the governor’s office.
Democrats believed they had a chance to flip enough seats in the elections and win a majority, but the opposite happened: Republicans protected their seats, flipped Democratic seats and emerged with an even bigger, 59-41 majority in the House.
“I think it would be a clear mandate that the path that Iowa is on is the path that Iowans want us to continue down,” Grassley said Wednesday, the day after his party’s majority grew from 53 to 59 seats in the 100-seat Iowa House. “I think that’s where (a mandate) exists, is to continue down the path of a responsible budget, funding our priorities, at the same time making sure we have ending balance in cash reserves, reducing the cash burden on Iowans. Those kinds of things that we’ve done are kind of our core issues that we’ve had as Republicans.”
In addition to those policies, during the past four years with the trifecta, Iowa statehouse Republicans have enacted a myriad of conservative changes to state law that would not have happened had Democrats been pulling any of the levers. Republicans dramatically reduced the benefits for which public employee unions could bargain, limited damages workers can seek in lawsuits, loosened restrictions on gun ownership, eliminated public funding for women’s health care providers that offer abortion services, and approved other abortion restrictions, some of which were struck down by the courts.
Grassley credited Republican candidates for working hard on their campaigns, going door-to-door to talk to voters in their communities, and focusing on local issues. And he celebrated Republicans’ victories despite the millions of dollars that outside groups spent in an effort to help Iowa Democrats flip control of the chamber.
As examples, Grassley highlighted three suburban Polk County races Republicans won: Charlie Andrews defeated a Democratic incumbent in Johnston and Grimes, Garrett Goble defeated an incumbent in one Ankeny district, and John Landon fended off a challenge in the other Ankeny district, which was considered one of Democrats’ top flip opportunities.
“Obviously we had good candidates. Obviously we put the resources behind those candidates,” Grassley said. “But the biggest thing that I think was the difference was the amount of work that those three put in to get themselves where they needed to be, to be in a position to win.”
A spokesman for Democratic Iowa House Minority Leader Todd Prichard did not return a message seeking comment.
Iowa Republicans’ success in Tuesday’s elections was celebrated also by the national organization that helps Republican statehouse candidates.
Austin Chambers, president of the Republican State Leadership Committee, said in a national conference call with reporters that Iowa House Republicans’ victories were emblematic of Republican victories in other competitive statehouse races across the country.
“The reason we were successful is because we had really good candidates across the country who were running on local issues, who were talking about the needs of their communities, the needs of their neighbors, and that’s ultimately why we were successful in many of these suburban districts across the country,” Chambers said.
Grassley did not predict what policy topics Republicans may address when they return to the Iowa Capitol in January for the 2021 session, which for the fifth consecutive year will operate under full Republican control. Grassley said those discussions will begin next week when Republicans meet for the first time after the election.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.