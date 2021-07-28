Grassley objects to limited scope of Jan. 6 panel

The Senate has conducted its own examination of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, so Sen. Chuck Grassley has no problems with the House undertaking its investigation other than he doesn’t like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s limit of the scope of the select committee.

According to a Senate report in June, there was a broad intelligence breakdown across multiple agencies, along with widespread law enforcement and military failures that led to the violent attack. It found there were clear warnings and tips that supporters of former President Donald Trump, including right-wing extremist groups, were planning to “storm the Capitol” with weapons and possibly infiltrate the tunnel system beneath the building. But that intelligence never made it to top leadership.

Based on the findings of the Senate Rules and Homeland Security committees, “I think the Senate has done its work,” Grassley said Wednesday, a day after the select committee heard from police officers who were on duty Jan. 6.

“So whatever the House wants to do they’re doing, and I don’t have any problems with what they’re doing,” he said during his weekly conference call with Iowa reporters.