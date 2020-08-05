Grassley rips Democrats for blocking extension of jobless benefits

The Senate is expected to remain in session next week.

Republicans twice have offered temporary extensions of the supplemental benefit until Congress agrees to another COVID-19 relief package. In both cases, the offer was rejected by Democrats.

“There was no downside to a temporary extension, but there was apparently a political upside to blocking it,” Grassley said.

Most members of the Senate Republican caucus, including Ernst, want to extend the benefits, he said, adding that “some of the most conservative people have said we’ve got to deliver.”

Although he supported the temporary extension, Grassley has cited a variety of economists who he said agree Congress needs to “responsibly phase out” the federal unemployment benefit.

“Ending it with no replacement would hurt workers and damage the economy,” Grassley said. “But continuing it in its current form would hold back our economic recovery by creating a disincentive for millions of Americans to return to work — because they can make more money staying home.”

Republicans have offered a plan to extend the unemployment benefit at 66% of lost wages or $200 a week. They say that is more than what was approved by the Democratic-controlled Congress after the 2008 financial crisis.

