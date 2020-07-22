Grassley welcomes Trump’s resumption of COVID-19 briefings

Acting now is important because “the price of medicine is both a health issue and a pocketbook issue,” Grassley said.

As Finance Committee chairman, Grassley will be involved in discussions about supplemental unemployment benefits, support for rural health care and tax relief.

The supplemental jobless benefits will continue but not at the current $600 a week, he said. At $600 a week, the federal government is creating “unfair competition” for small businesses trying to get employees back to work.

He’s not a big fan of a payroll tax cut because it might be October before it’s implemented. If people get $30 or $40 more in their paychecks they might not notice it, especially if they are working irregular hours or overtime because of the pandemic.

If there’s a payroll tax cut, Congress would have to use income tax revenue to replace Social Security payroll taxes, Grassley said.

However, if people get a second direct stimulus payment, they’re more likely to notice that and spend it, he said.

“Even if it’s something less than $1,200 to the same people again, most of them are probably going to spend it, and if they don’t spend it, they are at least going to know they’re getting it,” he said.