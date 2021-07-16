Grassroots progressives leading to change in Washington. Iowan works with Bernie Sanders to transform ideas into policies

The ideals of Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement and other progressive organizations are winning because the movement offers “a vision of restoring our government's promise to be of and for the people, a government that actually delivers for working people,” Rebik says. “And we sort of counteract Trumpism with the notion of everybody in and nobody out.”

Change may not be happening as fast as some progressives would like, but Rebik believes the glass is definitely half-full.

President Joe Biden, she says, has listened to progressives “and is making moves in the direction to what folks have been demanding for a long time.”

“People across all walks of life are hurting, and he recognizes that and sees that the progressive movement offers a lot of solutions,” she says.

Sanders’ bid for the 2020 nomination may have fallen short, Rebik says, but in some ways, the democratic socialist and progressives won the election.

Sanders, chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, has gained support for a $3.5 trillion spending plan that includes Medicare expansion. Ten years ago, Rebik says, Democrats were fighting to prevent $4 trillion in cuts to Medicare, Medicaid and other social programs.