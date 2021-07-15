Greene, Iowa, woman survey storm fallout: trees damaged, fields flattened, shed destroyed

GREENE, Iowa -- Diane Wells, of rural Greene, saw significant tree damage and a metal storage shed was destroyed, but her house was spared, save two west-facing windows that were hit by a flying tree limb.

Facing what looks to be several thousand dollars in cleanup costs, as most insurance policies offer little, if any, coverage for tree removal, Wells said she plans to check with local organizations to see if there is any sort of public assistance available.

“I’ve lived here 28 years, and I went through a lot of storms, but I think this has been the worst,” Wells said as she walked around the yard. “The fire department came and cut the trees from the driveway so we could get out, but I don’t know who can help us with the rest of this.”

The tornado also damaged trees in her neighbor’s yard and laid down corn stalks at the edge of an adjacent field, leaving half-moon trails of damage, resembling the number three, around Wells’ and her neighbors respective houses.

“It could have been a lot worse; I feel pretty lucky about that,” Wells said. “It’s just going to take some time to get this all taken care of.”