Greenfield calls on Ernst to apologize to health care workers

It’s Greenfield’s support for health care workers that should be questioned, according to the Ernst campaign.

“When it comes to helping doctors, nurses and front-line workers, Greenfield opposes the Democrat-led HEROES Act, opposes the Republican-led COVID relief bill and calls the bipartisan CARES Act a slush fund,” Ernst campaign spokeswoman Melissa Deatsch said.

But Greenfield’s campaign said she opposed an early version of the CARES Act that would have bailed out Republicans’ corporate donors. It was not approved.

Greenfield was critical of the GOP COVID-19 bill because it didn’t do enough. She also said she would have voted against a Democratic plan.

Asked whether she would have confidence in a COVID-19 vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration, Greenfield said she would follow the advice of public health officials.

If a vaccine becomes available, she said, it should be free and “accessible to as many people as possible.”

“It’s really important that we roll it out in a way that protects the most vulnerable, protects our essential workers and starts to get that coverage where we need it first and foremost,” Greenfield said.

