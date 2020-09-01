Greenfield wants Ernst back in D.C. to push for Postal Service funding

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Calling for quick action to fund and protect the U.S. Postal Service, Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield on Tuesday called on U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, to end her “vacation” and go back to Washington to demand Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell open the Senate for business.

“You know, we’re just here today to talk a little bit about why it is so important that the U.S. Senate, and in particular Sen. Joni Ernst, get back to Washington and put politics aside and get to work to protect the Postal Service,” Greenfield said during a virtual news conference.

“Ernst, she skipped town, and she should be in Washington right now doing her job to pass this critical legislation and more,” Greenfield said. “This really ticks me off, I have to tell you.”

Senators are scheduled to return to the Capitol on Sept. 8 after their annual monthlong state work period.

The “get back to work” argument is generally made by Senate challengers of both parties and members of the minority party. Greenfield used Ernst’s words to make her case.