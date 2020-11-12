Hart campaign to ask for 2nd District recount, pushing final call to December

It looks as if it will be December before the winner of Iowa’s remarkably close 2nd Congressional District race will be known with certainty.

Democrat Rita Hart’s campaign said Tuesday it planned to request a full recount of the results.

That means once initial counting — and recounting, in some places — is completed and the votes are officially certified by the state on Nov. 30, the nearly 400,000 ballots cast in the race will be counted again.

As of Thursday afternoon, the still-unofficial results showed Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks leading Hart by 47 votes out of 394,383 cast, a margin of just more than .01%.

Because of the race’s razor-thin margin, no media outlets have declared a winner.

On Thursday, both Miller-Meeks and Hart attended orientation for new members of Congress in Washington, D.C.

