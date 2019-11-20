Hawkeye Poll: Majority of Iowans oppose impeachment

“You can think the president is not doing a great job, but you can also think the impeachment is a witch hunt, unnecessary or rigged,” he said.

Voters also may be looking at a broader range of issues than just impeachment, Boehmke said.

For example, 57 percent of rural voters, who would include those most affected by Trump’s actions on tariffs and renewable fuels, still are on his side.

“I think there’s a split between how people think the tariffs have been so far and what they think they will accomplish in the long run,” Boehmke said.

Although it may not be apparent that the tariffs are helping Iowa farmers and manufacturers, “among Republicans and rural voters there is a belief that in the long run they’re going to work out for the better,” he said. “There is a hope and a belief this is the right course of action and in the long run it will pay off and have benefits.”

The Hawkeye Poll has a margin of error of 2.8 percent.

The full results of the poll can be found at clas.uiowa.edu/polisci/research/hawkeye-poll.

