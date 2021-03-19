Health care reform legislation passes state House. Omnibus bill is 4th pillar of Black Caucus agenda

Gone from the bill relative to its lame duck counterpart are provisions that would have replaced the state’s Medicaid managed care program with a standard fee-for-service payment system.

Managed care, which is a system of private insurance companies hired by the state to manage Medicaid, is how a majority of the state’s residents on Medicaid are enrolled in the program.

Multiple House Republicans praised Lilly for the intent of the bill and the changes made from the lame duck version but expressed that they still had unaddressed concerns regarding the total cost of HB 158 and its implementation.

“Let me commend you on the incredible amount of work that you have put into this legislation, working with your colleagues, working with all of us actually… Because there are so many components to this bill that are extremely helpful,” State Rep. Norine Hammond, R-Macomb, said on the House floor Thursday. “For many of us on this side of the aisle we are hearing some pretty astounding numbers… According to our figures to fully implement this would be somewhere between $12 and $15 billion.”