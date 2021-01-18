Heightened security measures remain in place at Illinois Capitol after quiet weekend

SPRINGFIELD – While there have been no confirmed threats made against the Illinois Capitol, heightened security measures remain in place “out of an abundance of caution” after a quiet weekend in the capital city.

State officials said it will remain that way until sometime after the Wednesday inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Following a riot at the U.S. capitol building on Jan. 6 and an FBI warning about possible armed protests around the nation in the lead-up to Biden’s inauguration, Gov. JB Pritzker activated 250 members of the Illinois National Guard Friday. Their task is to support law enforcement’s efforts to secure the city.

“Following the violent siege at our nation’s Capitol and reports from federal law enforcement on threats to state capitols, I am bringing all resources to bear to protect our residents and our democratic process,” Gov. JB Pritzker said in a news release Friday.

Pritzker said Friday there were no specific threats necessitating the activation, other than the FBI’s Jan. 11 warning about possible armed protests in all 50 states.