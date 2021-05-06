Henry County seeks input on county reapportionment

Counties with fewer than 3 million population are supposed to reapportion by July 1, but because of the pandemic, the full census numbers, including census information for populations of cities, townships and census tracts won't be available earlier than mid-August and possibly late September, according to Bulat.

Bulat said Henry County did a great job of self-reporting in the census at 76.9%, which was 2% better than the 2010 census. She said looking at economic development, it struck her that Henry County didn't have that many business losses in the pandemic and even had some businesses opening.

"I'm hoping Henry County holds their own," she said. "I obviously don't have any numbers at this point."

Breeden appointed an ad hoc reapportionment committee last December. Besides her, others on the committee were Kendall, County Clerk Barb Link, State's Attorney Catherine Runty, County Administrator Erin Knackstedt, board members Marshall Jones (Republican) and Jan May (Democrat), Weber, Democratic Central Committee chairman Henry Murphy and Zahm.

"I wanted representation from both political parties so it's not just a gerrymandered district that's going to be all Democrat or all Republican. That would not be fair," Breeden said.