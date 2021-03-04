Here’s what alive and dead at the Iowa Legislature

Here’s how some issues have fared so far this session in the Iowa Legislature:

ALIVE

• Boost next fiscal year’s state K-12 education funding by $36.5 million (SF269)

• Require K-12 schools offer in-person classroom instruction option (SF160)

• Provide state-funded “students first” scholarships to private-school families (SF159)

• Enact permit-less “constitutional carry” gun laws (HSB254/SF535)

• Allow student-athletes to profit from use of their name/image/likeness (SF245)

• Prohibit/remove most automated traffic enforcement cameras (SF516)

• Ban hand-held electronic devices while driving (SF330/HF392)

• Halt high-tech state incentives over social-media censorship (SF402/HF633)

• Amend Iowa Constitution to say there is no right to abortion (SJR2)

• Cut off state funds for cities and counties that “defund” police (SF479)

• Bar employers from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations of employees (SF193)